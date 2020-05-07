NEPRA approves first competitive hydropower project

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted the first generation licence through competitive bidding to the joint venture of Saifco Group and China National Machinery Industry Corporation-Sinomach for setting up 102MW Shigo Kas Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For the implementation of the project the sponsors of the $307 million project, Saifco Group of Pakistan and state-owned China National Machinery Industry Corporation-Sinomach, have incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in the name of Saifco Hydropower Limited (SHPL).

Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers huge potential for the development of electric power using its water resources. In order to attract the local and foreign investors for investing in the province, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formulated and announced a policy for the development of hydel potential.

The provincial government through the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) decided to offer solicited sites to different investors as independent power producers (IPPS) on build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis through international competitive bidding/competitive bidding (ICB/CB) as stipulated in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower Policy 2016.

PEDO carried out ICB/CB and declared the joint venture of Saifco Group and China National Machinery Industry Corporation-Sinomach as the successful bidder for the development of 102MW Shigo Kas Hydropower Project.

The authority has observed that the proposed project, for which generation licence is being sought, is based on renewable energy source and does not cause pollution as in the case of conventional hydro power plants.

NEPRA, in its determination, noted that sustainable and affordable energy was a key prerequisite for socioeconomic development of any country. In fact, the economic growth of any country was directly linked with the availability of safe, secure, reliable and cheaper supply of energy/electricity.

It said that for sustainable development, all indigenous power generation resources including renewable energy should be developed on priority basis.

“The existing energy mix of the country is heavily skewed towards thermal power plants, mainly operating on imported fossil fuel. The continuous import of fossil fuel not only creates pressure on the precious foreign exchange reserves of the country but is also an environmental concern,” the authority noted.

Therefore, in order to achieve sustainable development, it was imperative that indigenous renewable energy resources were given priority for electric power generation and their development encouraged, it concluded.