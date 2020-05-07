48percent of wheat procurement target achieved: ECC

ISLAMABAD: Government has so far procured around 4 million tons of wheat, accounting for 48 percent of the procurement target during the current crop season, food ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research said the wheat procurement target for the wheat crop 2019/20 was set at 8.25 million tons with 4.5 million tons to be procured by Punjab, 1.4 million tons by Sindh, 0.4 million tons by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 0.1 million tons by Balochistan and 1.8 million tons by Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco).

Passco and provincial food departments procured 3.96 million tons of wheat, approximately 48 percent of the target while the procurement pace was slow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the ministry told the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh.

The ECC also approved issuance of new sovereign guarantee by the ministry of finance in respect of fresh syndicated term finance facility for Rs41 billion through PHL for the purpose of set off/adjustment of existing PHL finance facility of Rs41 billion.

The food ministry was asked to closely monitor the wheat procurement process and actively engage with the food departments and Passco to ensure procurement of wheat in line with the target. The ministry was directed to submit to ECC a detailed report in the next two to three weeks on the progress of wheat procurement and overall wheat production in the country for better planning. The ECC also called for exploring possibilities for extending more time to flour mills to procure wheat from the market, allowing inter-provincial movement and preventing smuggling of wheat outside Pakistan.

The committee asked the power division to devise the requisite criterion for fair and equitable disbursement of Rs300 billion in payments to the power generators and come back to ECC for its approval. The committee approved shifting of most expensive loan from the books of Power Holding Private Limited (PHPL) to government and taking up of Rs136.454 billion loan in FY2019/20.

The committee asked the finance division to transfer Rs11.7 billion in the National Bank of Pakistan’s account for ensuring remittances to Kuwait as per schedule, on a proposal by the Petroleum Division.

On a proposal for fixing an intervention price for cotton, the food ministry was asked to come up with a comprehensive package focusing on cotton seed research, overall research and development, better water management, deregulation of the sector and zoning of crop growing areas to enhance productivity and competitiveness of the local crop. The meeting approved extension of free period from five working days to 15 working days for cargo and containers landing for period up to May 31. A technical supplementary grant of Rs58 million was approved as compensation of the demolished structures of Pakistan Coast Guards in order to provide 19 acres land previously in possession of Pakistan Coast Guards and vacated for Gwadar Free Zone and right of way of the Eastbay Expressway.

The ECC approved a proposal for reconstitution of a committee for examination of incentive package for the national electronic vehicle policy by nominating Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar in place of Razak Dawood as chairman and member of the committee and secretary commerce as member of the committee.

On two separate proposals for technical supplementary grants by the defence division, Rs1.665 billion grant was approved for upgradation of special telecom monitoring project at Directorate ISI and a Rs500 million for construction of special education school at the Defence Complex, Islamabad. A technical supplementary grant of Rs10.476 million was approved for assistance package for the family of a senior private secretary. A technical supplementary grant of Rs12.143 million was approved on a proposal by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.