Catalogue of errors

A doctor in Karachi infected with Covid-19 chose not to go to hospital but remain home, worried by the inhumane treatment meted out to patients suffering from this virus. He died under tragic circumstances. Why should patients, such as this doctor, be stigmatized for falling prey to the coronavirus, something they have no control over? By the time the first patient had tested positive, an SOP had already been approved by the WHO and all we had to do was adopt it. Instead what followed was chaos. Health specialists should have been placed at the helm and their instructions followed. What made matters worse was the confusion created by federal and provincial governments with their conflicting statements. Blaming the upper-middle class which lives in DHA/Gulberg Lahore was a bad idea. The elite that decides the fate of this country live in farmhouses, spread over several acres, totally secluded from other citizens.

The administration given the task of managing this pandemic lacked the basic skills to handle patients with dignity and respect. Those infected could have been approached discreetly instead of having loads of security personnel invading their privacy and making a spectacle. The infected should be able to choose to self-isolate at their residence provided they have sufficient rooms. Furthermore, the state failed to follow proper procedures to quarantine those returning from countries known to have the virus, with many moving freely through our airports and border crossings without any protocols being followed.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore