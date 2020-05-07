Perils of modernity

Modern technology has made our lives easy; it has connected us with each other and made this world a global village. However, it has also had an adverse effect on our lives, particularly on our young generation, which has become addicted to its use. Today’s youngsters prefer to play online games rather than play outside, which is detrimental to their mental health, physical aptitude and creativity. Excessive screen time can also lead to chronic anxiety as one finds it more and more difficult to cope with the difficulties of the real world. The youth should be encouraged to participate in creative and healthy activities so as to get rid of this addiction.

Parents also have an important role to play in ending this addiction, they must ensure that they monitor their children’s screen time and enroll them in physical and creative activities. 64 percent of our population is under 30, which is a precious asset, one we should not let go to waste.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal