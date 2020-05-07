NA session

In a rare show of consensus, the government and the opposition have agreed to hold a session of the National Assembly on May 11. The single-point agenda is a proposed discussion on issues related to the coronavirus. The session is likely to be held on alternate days after its commencement, without any requirement of quorum. The opposition parties have been demanding a parliamentary session to discuss the Covid-19 crisis for the past many weeks and now the government has finally accepted the opposition’s demand. Only NA members and relevant staff will attend the session, and no visitors will be allowed to enter the parliament building. Though the minister for science and technology had proposed a virtual session, the opposition did not agree to it. However, especially after the National Assembly speaker contracted the virus, it has become imperative that all precautionary measures are taken before and during the session. We have to place people’s health above everything else.

Assuming that all safety protocols are observed and a physical session is held while maintaining the required distances among the participants, there are certain points that must be discussed during the session. First, it must be underscored that parliament has a role in the political sphere which it must play during all expected and unexpected crises. In democracies, even during times of war, parliamentary sessions are held regularly. The representatives of the people have a right to ask questions about how different tasks are being performed and by whom. These questions are important for ensuring a high level of accountability of various ministries and institutions. Second, to keep everything transparent, all so-called autonomous bodies and entities must be answerable to parliament. The answers make the entire process aboveboard. We must not create a vacuum by not involving parliamentarians in important decision-making.

We have seen in the past that the government is prone to making decisions unilaterally and without developing a consensus. Even before Covid-19 hit the country, we saw dozens of presidential ordinances being promulgated without due process. This is not in the best interest of the country. The government’s practice has been to have the National Assembly in recess and then make unilateral decisions or promulgate ordinances. The government should allow parliament to discuss the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. As the number of cases have crossed the 20, 000 mark and the number of deaths are over 500, the people of Pakistan need to know how the daily detection of the virus is being carried out and what the projections for the coming weeks and months are. As the federal government is insisting on easing precautionary curbs and opening commercial activities, parliament has a right to ask how the government is preparing for a fallout of such decisions.