Our attention problem

We live in strange times. Not very long ago, corruption, and the need to recover money whisked away overseas, was the focal theme of government.

We heard endless stories about how these funds would be quickly recovered, saw people dragged into detention by NAB or other agencies without a shred of proof being produced against them in courts and then we saw amnesty for industrialists and bureaucrats to enable an administration which had been placed in paralysis because of the constant threat of being drawn into some case of wrongdoing or misuse of power being put in place.

This particular obsession had ground to a halt. It had yielded no results. Money did not pour back from overseas and nor was it handed over by foreign governments on pewter platters. With this phase drawing to something of a halt, we now hear conjecture of a possible deal with the Sharifs, possibly to push through changes in the 18th Amendment which grants greater autonomy to the provinces and removes power from central control. The disquiet this would cause within a restless federation does not yet seem to have registered.

We have also had an obsession with lockdowns. Once the Covid-19 crisis hit Pakistan, as it has the rest of the world, we have seen bizarre confusion over the problem of enforcing a lockdown to avoid the spread of the contagion which has killed hundreds in the country and hundreds of thousands around the world. The prime minister’s conflicting comments – the latest suggesting that the lockdown had somehow been imposed by the ‘elite’, with Information Minister Shibli Faraz explaining that by ‘elite’ the federal government meant the Sindh government – has simply added a new sense of hysteria to the whole problem. Given that very similar lockdowns were favoured by both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is uncertain why the Sindh government has been identified as being ‘elite’ while other governments are not.

It is also difficult to understand precisely what was meant by the whole analysis of a lockdown that was proposed by the prime minister and approved by the federal cabinet. Are these persons then the elite? Also, while the flood of sympathy we have heard from the prime minister for the poor and for daily labourers is indeed welcome, his advisers do not seem to have considered that these starving masses will die first of all if the coronavirus is to hit in earnest. Those living in crowded quarters with up to nine people sharing a single room or two are obviously at greater risk. They also have less access to medical facilities or the ability to isolate themselves as medical advice suggests is necessary.

The lockdown problem has also engendered another obsession: a kind of illogical rage directed against the Sindh government, and in particular CM Murad Ali Shah. It almost seems as if the ruling party is planning for an election which would feature it against the PPP. The waste of energy at a time like this is inexplicable. Surely the federal government understands the need to work together at such a time, to keep the country as safe as possible. As a result of the tirades and jibes directed against it, Bilawal Bhutto has been forced to hit back on behalf of his party, creating only more division in a country that desperately requires cohesion.

Now we have a new obsession. It revolves around the media. We are told that the media has been involved in giant conspiracies including the exit of Nawaz Sharif in November 2019 after suffering illness that was confirmed by the PM. There seems to be little comprehension that if a conspiracy had been carried out, it would have needed the cooperation of the Punjab government and a host of other persons. As was the case with Nawaz Sharif’s previous surgery, which the PTI, its supporters and indeed others insisted was never carried until the scars left by it were found on his body during his hospitalization in 2019, and the claims that Kulsoom Nawaz, never suffered cancer at all and that this was a drama put up by the Sharif family which left her in a London hospital because of the pressure to return home and face cases, we once again hear of a situation in which Nawaz Sharif while in a government hospital was able to make his platelets drop to unacceptable levels, terrifying doctors attending to him, as part of some effort to leave the country. Quite how the media assisted him in performing this act is difficult to tell.

The attention shifting from one issue to the next, leaves us in a poor situation. The primary task of any head of government is to take a holistic view of all events and all affairs in the country he or she runs and find a way to tackle them, preferably by creating harmony or at least a working relationship with other stakeholders. On the conspiracy theory front, it seems Pakistan’s leaders are locked in competition with the US, where President Donald Trump continues to insist Covid-19 was created in a Chinese laboratory despite assertions by top scientists both within the US and the WHO that this is not accurate. Trump has also suggested a range of other solutions to dealing with Covid-19, suggesting particular drugs and other remedies not backed by even his own medical team.

Fortunately, Imran Khan has proved more sensible than this. He has not attempted to delve into medicine, but we have still to come up with a strategy on dealing with our problems that link people together. It is now almost a certainty that the 18th Amendment will become a major issue in the coming days. The idea of autonomy, especially fiscal autonomy, is not appreciated by some elements. How this and other problems are handled, with a new media team now in place to ‘guide’ the media, is still uncertain.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former newspaper editor.

Email: [email protected]