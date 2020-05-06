close
Wed May 06, 2020
May 6, 2020

227 return from India, sent to quarantines

May 6, 2020

LAHORE: At least 227 Pakistanis stranded in a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in India returned home via Wagah Border here on Tuesday.

Border security forces allowed the masked passengers to cross the Attari-Wagah Border. The border opened on Tuesday for the first time since the ongoing lockdown began. All the passengers were shifted to quarantine centres.

