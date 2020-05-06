close
Wed May 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

ECP summons DC Shikarpur, district election commissioner over alleged brawl

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

SUKKUR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice against the alleged confrontation between the Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Raheem Bakhsh Maitlo and District Election Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Sahitto and has issued summons to both officials on May 13.

The ECP has issued notices ordering them to ensure their presence before a member Election Commission of Pakistan, Nisar Durrani. It may be mentioned that District Election Commissioner Shikarpur Zahoor Ahmed Sahitto had written a letter to ECP, in which he maintained that the DC Shikarpur in a delimitation process meeting had used abusive language against him and against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

