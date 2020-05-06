Students concerned over LUMS fee hike

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A number of LUMS former and present students took to social media on Tuesday expressing concerns over abrupt fee hike by the university administration. A debate was witnessed about the issue on Twitter which also prompted the LUMS administration to issue press release and explain the management’s point of view. According to a press release, LUMS fees for 2020 were determined before Covid-19 that is entirely consistent with prior years and took into account extraordinary increases in inflation, energy costs and currency devaluation.
“The increase determined for 2020 was 13% which we will monitor in determining the next fee card. Furthermore, previously, a per semester blanket fee was being charged for students taking between 12 to 20 credit hours.”