Students concerned over LUMS fee hike

LAHORE: A number of LUMS former and present students took to social media on Tuesday expressing concerns over abrupt fee hike by the university administration. A debate was witnessed about the issue on Twitter which also prompted the LUMS administration to issue press release and explain the management’s point of view. According to a press release, LUMS fees for 2020 were determined before Covid-19 that is entirely consistent with prior years and took into account extraordinary increases in inflation, energy costs and currency devaluation.

“The increase determined for 2020 was 13% which we will monitor in determining the next fee card. Furthermore, previously, a per semester blanket fee was being charged for students taking between 12 to 20 credit hours.”