Seven court employees test positive for corona

MINGORA: Seven employees of the Peshawar High Court, Mingora Circuit Bench, tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 215 in Swat district on Tuesday.

According to health department, test of 1,103 individuals were conducted in which 888 reported negative while the results of 215 were declared positive. Similarly, 56 infected patients recovered from the disease and sent to their homes after medical treatment while 14 have died of virus so far. Meanwhile, the traders and shopkeepers of China Market staged a protest rally against the ongoing lockdown at Nishat Chowk in Mingora city. The shopkeepers and traders gathered at Nishat Chowk and chanted slogans against the district administration and provincial government for not allowing them to reopen their businesses and shops.The shopkeepers said that the government was committing economic murder of business community.