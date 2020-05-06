Comstech virtual seminar on COVID-19 today

Islamabad: Comstech is arranging an online seminar on COVID-19 epidemiology and its ramification for wider public health and health sciences particularly for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states today (May 6). Prof Dr Saad B Omer will conduct the seminar and will give insights of COVID-19 epidemiology globally with prospects of vaccine development. Prof Omer is the founding director of the Yale Institute for Global Health and a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Yale University, School of Medicine and Public Health, USA, said a news release on Tuesday.