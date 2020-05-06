close
Wed May 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 6, 2020

Comstech virtual seminar on COVID-19 today

National

 
May 6, 2020

Islamabad: Comstech is arranging an online seminar on COVID-19 epidemiology and its ramification for wider public health and health sciences particularly for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states today (May 6). Prof Dr Saad B Omer will conduct the seminar and will give insights of COVID-19 epidemiology globally with prospects of vaccine development. Prof Omer is the founding director of the Yale Institute for Global Health and a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Yale University, School of Medicine and Public Health, USA, said a news release on Tuesday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan