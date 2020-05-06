Another dies of corona in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Another patient of coronavirus lost battle for life in Takhtbhai tehsil on Tuesday. Muhammad Hayat, 75, a resident of Takhtbhai, was taken to Mardan Medical Complex after he tested positive for the fast-spreading viral infection. His condition deteriorated and died of coronavirus.

The officials of health department and Takhtbhai Municipal Administration performed the deceased’s last rituals of funeral and burial under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The health department and TMA also carried out the disinfectants spray in the deceased’s home and quarantined the family members to contain the spread of Covid-19.