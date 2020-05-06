Two killed at construction site

RAWALPINDI: Two labourers were buried alive when an under construction basement of a building caved in, in a private housing society near Sangjani here on Tuesday morning.

The labours died of suffocation as they remained buried in the debris for more than an hour, the Rescuers said that a party of the Rescue-1122 reached within shortest possible time and started rescuing the labourers buried under the debris.

“The multi-storey commercial building was being constructed near the main gate of the society,” the housing society people told ‘The News’. Some labourers were fixing the steel shuttering of the basement when a heavy sludge slided in and fell on them, the eye witnessed of the incident said that the two labourers buried under the sludge and suffocated to death before they were taken out of the debris.

Rescue spokesman narrated that the iron shuttering of a wall was being attached with the roof of the basement when the entire structure of the building caved in and two labourers buried in the debris of the plaza.

The deceased were identified as Kabir Ahmed, 34, son of Mohammad Shareef Khan, resident of Garhi Dopatta, Muzaffarabad and Haroon Yousaf, 18, son of Mohammad Yousaf, resident of Hattian Bala, Muzaffarabad. The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where the doctors confirmed their death.