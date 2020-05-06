WHO says has no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab claims

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Monday that Washington had provided no evidence to support "speculative" claims by the US president that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.

"We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus -- so from our perspective, this remains speculative," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.

Scientists believe the killer virus jumped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.

But US President Donald Trump, increasingly critical of China´s management of the first outbreak, claims to have proof it started in a Wuhan laboratory. "We need to understand more about that natural origin, and particularly about intermediate hosts," Ryan said. It was important to know "so that we can put in place the right public health and animal-human interface policies that will prevent this happening again", he stressed. The WHO said last week it wanted to be invited to take part in Chinese investigations into the animal origins of the pandemic.

"We have offered, as we do with every case in every country, assistance with carrying out those investigations," Ryan said Monday. "We can learn from Chinese scientists," he said.

China´s state broadcaster CCTV attacked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo´s "insane and evasive remarks" over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, further fuelling Sino-US tensions.

Pompeo on Sunday said "enormous evidence" showed the virus originated in a lab in China, doubling down on previous claims that have been repeatedly denied by the World Health Organization and various scientific experts.

The theory has been heavily pushed by the Trump administration, which has been increasingly critical of China´s handling of the outbreak that first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Since then, the virus has killed more than 247,000 people and 3.5 million have been infected worldwide. Titled "Evil Pompeo is wantonly spewing poison and spreading lies", the harshly-worded commentary cited WHO executive director Mike Ryan and Columbia University virologist W. Ian Lipkin, who claimed that the virus is natural in origin and was not man-made or leaked from a laboratory. "These flawed and unreasonable remarks by American politicians make it clear to more and more people that no ´evidence´ exists," the commentary said. "The so-called ´virus leaked from a Wuhan lab´ hype is a complete and utter lie. American politicians are rushing to shift the blame, cheat votes and suppress China when their own domestic anti-epidemic efforts are a mess."