Nowshera reports eight more Covid-19 cases

NOWSHERA: Another eight people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday taking the tally of those suffering from Covid-19 to 84 in the Nowshera district, said a senior official.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan told the media that of the eight fresh cases, three were cops who had worked at the Bomb Disposal Unit with another policeman, Faheem Khan who had died of the viral infection recently.

The cops who were found positive for the virus were identified as Saiful Islam, Bashirullah and Jan Badshah. Three people admitted at the District Headquarters Hospital were confirmed as Covid-19 patients. They were Akmal Shah of Mohallah Khattak in Aman Garh, Purdil Khan of Khairabad and Abdul Hameed of Barakhel in Nowshera Kalaan. The deputy commissioner said two people at the Qazi Medical Complex (QMC) tested positive for the virus. He identified them as Siddiq Ali of Azakhel Bala and Naveed Ali of Jalbai in Swabi.

The official said the three cops suffering from Covid-19 were shifted to the Quarantine Centre set up at the Government College of Technology, Khander. He said the BDU was shut and sprayed with disinfectant, adding the cops who had come into interaction with the affected policemen would undergo coronavirus tests. Shahid Ali Khan said the other five people had been quarantined and their close relatives would undergo tests for the virus.

The official said the number of those recovering from the viral infection stood at 26 in the district after a patient at the QMC, Rehmatullah, defeated Covid-19 on Tuesday. The deputy commissioner said Pabbi Tehsil Hospital had been disinfected. He informed the media that the Out-Patient Department and other sections of the hospital would reopen today (Wednesday), adding the Gaynae Ward and operation theatre would be made operational again later.

Milk discarded: The district administration and Halal Food Authority in a joint operation seized 2,000 litres of milk which was not fit for human consumption. The officials discarded the milk. Two milk shops were sealed for selling milk mixed with chemicals. A total of seven shopkeepers were fined for not meeting the food safety standards.