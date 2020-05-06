‘Resumption of business underway in Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Commerce, Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Tuesday said that an incomplete relief package was given by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the revival of industries and trade in the backdrop of Covid-19.

The prime minister is going to make a big decision in coming days for resumption and opening of trade and business while the Punjab has already recommended opening of the business and trade related with the Eid festivities. Other than this, the Punjab also suggested opening of the industries related with construction, including steel, pipe, hardware, ceramics, glass, electric equipment, and aluminum. The most important thing is survival of the businesses and trade as it provides employments to millions of people. Further, the Punjab also recommended opening up of all supply chain of the textile industry, besides shops and markets of cloths and clothing.

The Punjab government has given relief to the trade industry besides lobbying with the federal government for resumption of economic activities. Further, the government was making efforts to provide relief on electricity bills to small traders and SME sector.

The minister was addressing the business and trade representatives here at regional office of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). The FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, regional chairman Dr Arshad, Roohi Rizwan, and others represented their respective sectors.

The minister complained that the behaviour of the business community was not supporting the government and they wanted the government make all precautionary arrangements at their workplaces while the businesses should not be responsible for it. He pointed out that the businessmen did not maintain the data about their workers. He asked them to maintain the all labour force data so that the government could help the workers in the need of the hour.