Covid-19 outbreak: Services Hospital’s OPD functional after 2-month closure

LAHORE: The regular Out-Patient Department (OPD) services at the Services Hospital in Lahore have resumed after almost two months’ closure due to Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital, Lahore, Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz confirmed that the regular outdoor services were going on at the Services Hospital with maintaining the principles of physical distancing and minimal exposure to healthcare professionals. However, the Services Hospital spokesperson informed that hospital’s OPD was functioning since April 9 as per directives of the Supreme Court. However on Tuesday, the OPD received the highest number of patients since the opening of the outdoor ward. The doctors examined 831 patients at the OPD while maintaining social distancing and following hygiene practices.