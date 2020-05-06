Commerce ministry aggressively pursuing changes in tariff structure for budget

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said that many businesses are on the verge of collapse and labourers are under threat of losing their jobs. In a tweet, the PM's adviser stressed the need for a policy under the circumstances whereby we do not import but make products in Pakistan. “Ministry of Commerce (MoC) is aggressively pursuing changes in the tariff structure for the upcoming budget, allowing us to facilitate local production thereby moving towards local manufacturing, pursuing our “Make in Pakistan Policy”. Dawood said: "The coronavirus changed the world as we knew it because business process will be completely different." Such difficult times always bring out new opportunities, new products, new ways of thinking, he said, adding "this is golden opportunity for Pakistan to pursue “Make in Pakistan Policy".