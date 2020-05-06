close
Wed May 06, 2020
May 6, 2020

CM opens prison management info system

May 6, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the prison management information system (PMIS) at the Civil Secretariat. He was informed that digital monitoring of prisoners, staff and other things would be possible through the modern system which had been launched in seven jails of the province.

