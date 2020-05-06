Major foreign travel to be limited this summer: France

PARIS/ SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: French President Emmanuel Macron said it was unlikely that French people would be able to undertake major foreign trips this summer and that even trips within Europe may have to be limited in order to reduce the risk of a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic, a British wire service reported.

“It is too soon to say whether we can take holidays. What I can say is that we will limit major international travel, even during the summer holidays. We will stay among Europeans and, depending on how the epidemic evolves, we might have to reduce that a little more. We will know early June,” Macron told reporters during a visit to a school outside Paris. France is set to end its lockdown on May 11, when people will be allowed to move up to 100 kms (60 miles) around their residence.

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand said on Tuesday efforts to resume travel between them would take some time, as they make cautious moves to re-open economies largely shuttered by the novel coronavirus. The two countries have closed their borders to all non-citizens for more than a month and imposed mandatory quarantines on anyone returning home from overseas.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday became the first world leader to join an Australian Cabinet meeting in more than 60 years. She said reopening the route between them would take a while to work through.

“When we feel comfortable and confident that we both won’t receive cases from Australia, but equally that we won’t export them, then that will be the time to move,” Ardern told reporters in Wellington after attending the meeting via video with Australian ministers as well as state and territory leaders. “Neither of us want cases of COVID coming between our countries.”