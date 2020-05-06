Worldwide virus deaths top 256,000

ISLAMABAD: The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped a quarter of a million on Tuesday, with the US government predicting a further surge in fatalities as an international vaccine drive garnered $8 billion in pledges.

The dire forecast from the United States came as much of the Western world emerged from weeks of lockdown, with hopes that the disease may have peaked in Europe after nearly two months of confinement. Financial markets saw a light at the end of a tunnel as businesses in Europe and the United States tentatively reopened, and stocks and oil prices rallied Tuesday, international media reported. But the global progress did little to cool a war of words between the US and China -- fuelled by American claims the virus originated in a Chinese laboratory, a theory the World Health Organisation (WHO) labelled "speculative." Since the disease first surfaced in China late last year the number of confirmed cases has crossed 3.7 million while fatalities have topped 256,000.

Europe remains the hardest-hit continent with around 144,000 deaths while the US has recorded over 71,300, the biggest single-country toll. The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe, figures released on Tuesday showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.

France starts lifting confinement measures on May 11, with businesses to resume activity and parents to return to work. India’s federal health ministry Tuesday said 179 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 3,597 positive cases, were reported since Monday evening in the country, taking the number of deaths to 1,568 and total cases to 46,433.