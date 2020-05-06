Sharifs self-centred, PPP confined to Sindh only: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have no care about the public and they have always lured people with catchy slogans and statements.

Briefing the media after a cabinet meeting here on Tuesday, he insisted that reply to the media conferences by the PML-N and the PPP leaders and ministers was due, saying if they would speak against the federal government, instead of supporting it on the virus issue, they would definitely get a reply.

He urged the opposition parties not to impede the government’s endeavours to deal with the virus and provide relief to the weak sections of society, if they were unwilling to extend cooperation to the government.

“Please, don’t try to damage the national unity by spreading uncertainty and confusion,” he added.

Coming down hard on the PML-N leadership, the minister alleged they always launched projects, keeping in mind their own monetary interests, having nothing to do with the masses’ welfare. “The way they have been running their governments suggests these have been their family governments. The country can’t be run this way and that is why people decided that they can’t go along with the old Pakistan,” he added.

Shibli said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team had revealed that the projects, carried out during the PML-N tenures, were 50 per cent costlier than those in other parts of the world. He was confident that the cases against the Sharifs, including those pertaining to TTs [Telegraphic Transfer of money], would be decided and people would get justice and the looted money would be recovered from them.

Referring to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb’s media talk a day earlier, the minister said that she gave an impression angrily as if an honest, gentle and pious man had been degraded by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by summoning him and that the questions put to him were so easy.

“If it was so, then why was she so angry? That shows that when a law body summons you, you consider it disrespect to yourself to appear before it.

“The impression given to people is that you are above the law. This is reflective of their mindset. In other words, apparently their rule was democratic, but practically, it was monarchy with a typical mindset,” the minister added.

He continued that the Sharifs tended to challenge the law instead of submitting before it, for looting the nation’s wealth and transferring it abroad. They amassed assets at the cost of Pakistan’s economic system, while the healthcare facilities were also rendered inefficient. “In such a difficult situation, Nawaz Sharif has settled down in flats worth billions in London.

“Shahbaz Sharif has returned and is seen sitting before a computer only, instead of standing among the public during these hard times.

“This he could have done while sitting in London also. Actions speak louder than words,” he added.

The minister urged the media to boycott those who appear before NAB and then hold news conferences outside it.

About PPP Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani’s news conference, wherein he said the PTI government was hurling threats at the provincial government, Shibli asked why the PPP had been confined to just one province now, while it had ruled the country in the past. It was only because of their incompetence and anti-people policies, he added.

He said that the PPP gave slogan of ‘roti, kapra aur makan [bread, clothing and shelter] and then started looting people, and one may reckon that it would now be reduced to Larkana only. He said Sindh was far better placed 50 years ago, as compared to its present state of affairs.

“Already in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, many political parties have been reduced to hujras,” he said.