Two killed in road accidents

MIANWALI: Two people were killed in road accidents in Mianwali and Kundian police limits on Tuesday. According to police sources, Muhammad Saleem, 29, of Mosa Noshki, Tehsil Mianwali was travelling on a motorcycle towards Peshawar Morr when one of its tyres burst and a dumper hit him. As a result, he died on the spot. Motorcyclist Ibrahim, 23, hit labourer Muhammad Ismail of Kundian near railway station, leaving him dead on the spot.

Man gunned down over marriage dispute: A man was shot dead in a marriage dispute in Kundian police limits on Tuesday. According to police, Muhammad Aslam, 31, of Gungial Shareefan, Tehsil Kundian, wanted to marry with (S). Her parents reportedly imposed strict conditions and demanded some valuables for fixing the marriage date. This thing infuriated accused Aslam, who shot dead Hafiz Usman, father of (S). Police have arrested the accused.