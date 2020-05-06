32,691 persons given financial aid

LALAMUSA: As many as 32,691 persons were given Rs 12,000 each under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme in Gujrat district. It was said by Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad during a briefing on the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme here on Tuesday. BISP Assistant Director Farhan Warraich was also present on the occasion. The DC told that the number of deserved persons under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Phase-I was 18,026 and these were all women who receive the monthly grant. He informed that under Phase-II, the data of 29,123 eligible persons had been received and these people had requested for help via SMS to 8171. These people would be given one time grant as per government policy, he informed.