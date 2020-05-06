Nine members of a family test corona positive

TOBA TEK SINGH: Nine members of a family tested positive for Covid-19 here on Tuesday.

Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person for DHQ Hospital Dr Kashif Bajwa said that firstly one of this family’s member, Islamabad police Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nadeem Aslam, 25, who had come to his home at Chak 294/GB on leave, was admitted to the DHQ Hospital on April 30 as a Covid-19 suspected patient as he was suffering from fever.

The officer told that the cop’s throat and nasal swabs were sent to a laboratory for Covid-19 test from where his report confirmed him as a positive case. Later, 13 persons of his family were quarantined in their house and their swab samples were also sent to same laboratory from where reports received on Tuesday which confirmed that eight of them were positive and five others were negative, he informed.

They included Nadeem’s wife Nazia Noreen, his two sons, Muhammad Umar, 5, and Muhammad Ahmad, 4, his relatives Nadir Ali, 44,Khalida Afzal, 46,Imtiaz Bibi, 60,Fauzia Tabbasum, 39, and Naila Maqsood, 24, he told.

He said that all patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital’s isolation ward. Meanwhile, two members of a family of Eidgah locality, Malik Shahid Javed and his sister-in-law Nazima Bibi, who were admitted to the DHQ Hospital as confirmed Covid-19 positive patients had been declared as negative in their second test report on Tuesday.