Two brothers shave heads of wives for ‘honour’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two brothers allegedly shaved heads of their wives for honour at Chak 762/GB Baqarwala, Pirmahal, on Tuesday.

According to the FIR registered by Arrouti police, Fatima Bibi, wife of accused Asif Ali, and Amina, wife of accused Mujahid Ali, told the police that they both were residing under joint

family system in Lahore with their accused husbands.

They said that their husbands doubted that they both had developed illicit relations with a man of Lahore so both accused brought them back to home.

They alleged that the accused not only shaved their heads but also tortured them as a punishment. Police have arrested both accused persons.