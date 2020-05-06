Transport owners announce resuming service from 9th

MULTAN: Transport owners on Tuesday blocked Vehari Road in protest and demanded the government resume public transport on roads.

The transporters announced resuming public transport from May 9 in case the government continues suspension of public transport.

The protesting transporters warned if the government takes action against them, they would block all major chowks and highways. The transporters appealed to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and National Assembly chief whip Malik Amir Dogar to play their role in resuming public transport.

Speaking on the occasion, Transport Wagon Owners Association president Rana Muhammad Asghar demanded softening lockdown and allow them to resume public transport. He said that hundreds of workers associated with transport were facing hardships and it was difficult for them to survive in this situation.

The government should treat public transport like industries who were allowed to work under some certain conditions. He said that workers associated with transport would commit suicide due to prevailing circumstances.

Transporter Association chairman Ch Tariq Gujjar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had softened conditions for the business community but strict lockdown continued for transporters. He assured the government that transporters would strictly follow corona SOPs. Later, the secretary of road transport held dialogues with the protesting transporters and assured resolution of their affairs. To it, the transporters called off their protest.