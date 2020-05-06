close
Wed May 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

Sindh govt to start payment of arrears to media owners

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has launched the Peoples’ Media Support Programme (PMSP) under which the payment of arrears to the media owners have already been started.

According to the handout issued on Tuesday, the provincial Information Minister was quoted as saying that under the directives of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the payment of liabilities to media owners under the PMSP had already been started. Nasir Hussain Shah said that besides launching the Peoples’ Media Support Programme, assurances were taken from media owners that they would not fire their employees and they would make timely payments of salaries of the employees.

