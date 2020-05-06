close
Wed May 06, 2020
A
Agencies
May 6, 2020

42 passenger trains to be operational from May 10: Sh Rashid

Top Story

A
Agencies
May 6, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said that 42 trains would be operational from May 10 following standard operational procedures (SOPs) to facilitate the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people were stuck at their workplaces or natives areas due to lockdown to avert the spread of COVID-19. He said the government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken the decision of smart lockdown considering sufferings of perturbed people.

