42 passenger trains to be operational from May 10: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said that 42 trains would be operational from May 10 following standard operational procedures (SOPs) to facilitate the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people were stuck at their workplaces or natives areas due to lockdown to avert the spread of COVID-19. He said the government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken the decision of smart lockdown considering sufferings of perturbed people.