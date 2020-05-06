Locust invasion may cause Rs600b loss to Pak economy: FAO

ISLAMABAD: The whole of Pakistan is under threat of an intense second-wave invasion of desert locusts if control measures fail to contain the upsurge of insects within the breeding regions in the west of the country, which may cause a loss of Rs600 billion to Pakistani economy, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report released in April.

The Pakistan government is battling to contain a second wave of locust swarms from migrating across the entire country, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Around 38 percent of Pakistan is now a breeding ground for the desert locusts. The wet winter left ideal breeding conditions in the agricultural belt, and across the border in north-east Iran. Fresh, potentially devastating, migrations of new swarms both from within Pakistan and crossing the border from Iran are expected within weeks.

“This year the situation is aggravated as, for the first time in many decades, there is a second threat of invasion by swarms in East Africa in late June and during July,” stated the FAO report.

The prolonged second wave of breeding represents an “unprecedented threat” to food security and livelihoods as it coincides with the beginning of long rains and the planting season.