Wed May 06, 2020
Murtaza Ali Shah
May 6, 2020

Labour leader told 1m British Kashmiris anguished over his remarks

Murtaza Ali Shah
May 6, 2020

LONDON: Chairman Labour Friends of Kashmir Andrew Gwynne MP has told new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer that nearly one million strong British Kashmiri community is anguished after controversial comments made by the Labour leader on the issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a letter to leader of the opposition in the British parliament, the Chairman Labour Friends of Kashmir has made references to Labour Friends of India where Sir Starmer said that Kashmir is solely a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

Andrew Gwynne MP reminded the Labour leader that Kashmir dispute is the subject of over a dozen outstanding United Nation Security Council (UNSC) resolutions which grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination through “a free and impartial plebiscite”.

He said in the letter: “It is a matter of international law, of which the United Kingdom has a specific interest at seeing the matter properly resolved within the terms of the UNSC resolutions (both as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

