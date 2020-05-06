COVID-19 positive doctor exposes poor state of affairs at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: The miserable plight of a frontline health worker who tested positive for coronavirus at the MCH Centre of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday thoroughly exposed the truth behind the government’s much-publicised concern for the protection of medical professionals engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Dr Sarwat, a fourth-year resident performing duties at the MCH Centre of PIMS, expressed her anguish in a video message after several failed attempts to shake the hospital management out of slumber. “Three days ago, one of my fellow colleagues tested positive for COVID-19, and ever since, we had been urging the administration to seal the MCH Centre and to initiate contact tracing, but nobody bothered. A day later, I developed symptoms while on duty, and tested positive. It was at this point that the executive director convened one meeting after the other, eventually leading to the MCH Centre being sealed. A lot of damage must already have been done, with many more people infected,” Dr Sarwat stated in the video.

Dr Sarwat was literally dumped into a small room in the hospital, without an attached washroom, no drinking water, and zero responsiveness from the hospital administration. “I cannot go home for fear of infecting my son and father. I have been requesting the administration to allocate a room for me in the private ward. When I called the ED, he had no clue as to where I was isolated. He dubbed my request for a private room, casually saying, ‘We are looking for a place.’ This is pathetic management. Is this how a frontline doctor should be treated,” Dr Sarwat asked in the video message.

The young doctor urged the government to treat medical professionals as human beings. “We don’t want you to salute us on the streets if this is how we will end up being treated in real life. I am extremely upset and depressed. Please spread the word. Even a grade 1 officer visiting PIMS from the Ministry of Health is accommodated with greater respect than us doctors,” Dr Sarwat complained.

When Dr Sarwat’s voice was heard by the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, he rushed to PIMS for an urgent meeting, after which he tweeted: “I am just back from PIMS. Dr. Sarwat is now admitted to a dedicated private room and I have reviewed the situation and have given instructions to improve the state of affairs. I assure all health care workers and their families of government’s full support. We care for you and we mean it.”

The meeting discussed the possibility of converting the private ward of PIMS into an Isolation Ward, now that its dedicated coronavirus isolation facility is packed to capacity. “The government is providing personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers as a priority. We respect them for the services they are providing. Best possible treatment is being provided to coronavirus patients at PIMS,” Dr Zafar was reported as having stated at the meeting.