COVID-19: Confirmed cases in Pakistan 22,237

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/ PESHAWAR: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 22,237 on Tuesday after new infections were confirmed in the country. As many as 28 patients of COVID-19 died on Tuesday.

The province-wise breakup of the total number of cases as of 8pm, May 5, was as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 22,237

Sindh: 8,189, Punjab: 8,133, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 3,499, Balochistan: 1,495, Islamabad Capital Territory: 464, Gilgit-Baltistan: 386, AJK: 71

Deaths: 514

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 194, Sindh: 148, Balochistan: 21, Gilgit-Baltistan: 3, Punjab: 144, Islamabad Capital Territory: 4

The highest number of 18 Covid-19 patients perished in a single day in Punjab on Tuesday since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan. The death of 18 patients raised the death toll to 144 in Punjab, while confirmed cases raced to 8,133 with the addition of 491 new infections in the province.

Out of confirmed 8,133 Covid-19 patients in Punjab so far, 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 5,357 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

From amongst 5,357 common citizens who contracted the virus, the highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where the number reached 2,881. Besides, 467 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 307 from Sialkot, 276 from Gujranwala, 244 from Gujrat, 205 from Faisalabad, 109 from Multan, 91 from Sargodha, 72 from Rahim Yar Khan, 63 from Jhelum, 62 from Kasur, 56 from Jhang, 51 from Vehari, 47 from Hafizabad, 37 from DG Khan, 36 each from Mandi Bahauddin and Attock, 30 from Sheikhupura, 28 from Muzaffargarh, 25 from Okara, 23 from Bahawalpur, 22 from Pakpattan, 21 each from Mianwali and Narowal, 19 from Sahiwal, 18 each from Lodhran, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Nankana Sahib, 16 from Khushab, 14 from Bhakkar, 13 from Bahawalnagar, seven from Khanewal, six from Chakwal and five from Layyah.

Of the 1,926 confirmed Covid-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 from Sargodha, 126 from Multan, 106 from Lodhran, 67 from Bhakkar, 61 from Muzaffargarh, 56 from Rahim Yar Khan, 54 from Jhelum, 46 from Vehari, 43 from Bahawalpur, 38 from Layyah, 35 from Hafizabad, 33 from Mandi Bahauddin, 32 from Khushab, 30 from Rawalpindi, 28 from Nankana Sahib, 27 from Bahawalnagar, 26 from Narowal, 22 each from Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 from Gujranwala, 18 from Faisalabad, 16 from Attock, 13 from Pakpattan, 12 from Sheikhupura, 10 from Gujrat, eight from Sahiwal, seven from Mianwali, six from Khanewal and two from Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 from Gujranwala, 25 from Sargodha and 23 from Faisalabad.

Out of 86 Covid-19 patients in jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine from DG Khan, seven from Gujranwala, three each from Sialkot and Jhelum, two from Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per focal person of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, a total of 101,897 tests have been performed in the province. As many as 2,680 patients have recovered and returned home. Presently, 25 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units in public sector hospitals.

Meanwhile, the fatal coronavirus took nine more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 194 in the province, the highest in the country. Also, KP recorded 211 more confirmed positive cases of coronavirus that brought the total number of positive cases to 3,499 in the province.

Of the nine deaths, five were reported from Peshawar, and one each from Charsadda, Mardan and Mansehra. Peshawar reported 119 new positive cases that brought the total number of positive cases to 1380. The case fatality rate in KP is 5.54, the highest in the country.

KP’s total positive cases, 3499, are the highest in the country. The situation in Peshawar is deteriorating day by day and has become a serious issue for the Health Department. In Peshawar, the case fatality rate is 8.62 the highest in any city of Pakistan.