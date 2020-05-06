Opposition’s demand accepted: Parliament called to discuss corona

ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition have agreed to call the National Assembly session on May 11 strictly in accordance with the health guidelines and SOPs to ensure safety of the members and the assembly staff.

The understanding reached during a meeting of the Committee on Virtual Session of the National Assembly here.

The opposition agreed to withdraw its requisition for the session after the agreement.

Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for National Food Security and Research in Parliament House, chaired the committee.

Speaking to the media after the committee meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that it had been decided with consensus to summon the National Assembly session on Monday, May 11 at 3pm.

After elaborate discussion and taking into account the suggestions of members and parliamentary leaders, the committee recommended calling the National Assembly session strictly in accordance with the health guidelines and SoPs.

The committee also proposed corona tests of the entire assembly staff and parliamentarians before the session.

The committee recommended three-hour parliamentary debate on alternate days on curtailing the spread of COVID-19, impact of the virus on economy and measures taken by the government for its resuscitation.

The committee recommended that non-legislative agenda should not be taken up in the session; therefore, no question hour, adjournment motion, call attention notice and privilege motion would be taken up for discussion.

As far as the attendance of the members was concerned, the committee recommended that it would be prerogative of the parliamentary leadership of political parties to manage the attendance of their members.

The committee also decided to restrict the entry of extensive number of visitors to the Parliament House during sessions. It was recommended that the ministers be advised to bring only one staff with them.

The committee further recommended that the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) be asked to decide the number of journalists to cover the assembly proceedings.

The committee also decided to recommend special flights from Karachi and Quetta to Islamabad during the assembly session.

PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif withdrew the requisition submitted by his party and allies for summoning the National Assembly session on assurance of Shah Mehmood Qureshi that the assembly session will be called next week.

The committee deliberated on the business to be taken up in the session, quorum and health safety measures/SOPs and special logistic arrangements to enable the members and the National Assembly staff to attend the sessions.

The committee would submit its recommendations to the Speaker National Assembly enabling him to forward appropriate directions to the government for holding the session of the Assembly.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee and parliamentary leaders of all the political parties in the National Assembly.

Qureshi said during the meeting it was decided to hold the National Assembly session on May 11.

He said the upcoming special session will discuss the coronavirus situation and there will be no question hour, adjournment motions, calling attention notice or any other business.

It was also decided that no visitors would be allowed in the visitors’ gallery and only the press and Parliamentary Reporters Association’s executive body will devise SoPs for the media.