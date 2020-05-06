Illegal appointment case: IHC grants protective bail to ex-PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary Arshad Mirza till May 27 in a case pertaining to illegal appointment in Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Divisional bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani restrained National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest Abbasi in the case.

Earlier, an accountability court Karachi had issued arrest warrants against former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over charges of illegal appointment of Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil.

During the hearing the court asked the counsel of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as to why he was seeking protective bail again as it was approved earlier as well.

Abbasi’s counsel replied that his client could not appear before the court in Karachi due to ongoing situation of coronavirus. The counsel told the court that the lawyer of Abbasi also appeared before Karachi court thrice yet stay order over his arrest warrants has not been issued.

After hearing the arguments IHC granted protected bail to former premier and restrained the anti-graft body from making his arrest.

While talking to media outside the court former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no strategy to control novel coronavirus, as fatalities were increasing due to the global pandemic. “How the lockdown could be eased under such situation?” he questioned.