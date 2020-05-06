GIK Institute features at university impact rankings 2020

SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology ranked 401-600 globally in Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2020 while maintaining a prominent position among the Pakistani universities.

The academia of the institute said on Tuesday that the ranking is indicative of GIK’s seriousness in adapting innovative approach and providing contemporary knowledge acquiring environment to the students. They said the Impact Rankings are based on universities performance in the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The universities can submit data on several matrixes assigned to each SDG that are used to calculate the performance of a university, they said. They said that the overall score is calculated by combining the three top-performing SDGs and a controlled category.

This year, the GIK Institute submitted data on 7 SDGs for 2020 Rankings and its Top 3 SDGs were: SDG1: No Poverty; SDG4: Quality Education; SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and SDG 17: Partnerships for Development Goals (mandatory for all universities). A communication from the institute said providing quality education has always been one of topmost priorities of GIK Institute.

It said the institute mission is to deliver quality education and develop leaders with the skills necessary to respond to socio-economic challenges. The GIK has a track record of nurturing and training qualified professionals who are well-reputed both locally and internationally.