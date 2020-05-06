Court orders release of JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah

MANSEHRA: The Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday ordered release of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah on bail over a surety bond of Rs100,000.

“The Abbottabad circuit bench has granted bail to Mufti Kifayatullah in all three cases lodged against him by police under various sections of law,” Bilal Khan, the counsel for the JUI-F leader, told reporters here. The Two-member’s bench, comprising Justice Shakeel Arshad and justice Ahmad Ali Khan, pronounced the verdict following Mufti Kifayatullah’s counsel and additional advocate general completed arguments. The court also ordered Mufti Kifayatullah to submit a surety bond of Rs100,000 with local magistrate that he would not challenge government’s writ about Covid-19 pandemic. Advocate Bilal Khan told reporters that his client Mufti Kifayatullah had raised voice for a respectable burial of those died after contracting Covid-19.