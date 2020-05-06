26 arrested after bail plea cancellation

MANSEHRA: The Torghar police on Tuesday arrested 26 accused following a local court cancelled their pre-arrest bail plea in a case in which 13 people were injured.

The district and session judge, Jamaludden Khan, cancelled the pre-arrest bail of 20 persons of Bassikheil clan and six people belonging to rival Mallah tribe. The officials of Judbah Police Station had booked 26 accused last week when Bassikheil had attacked and stopped burial of a woman at disputed piece of land in Shagai area of district.

“We have arrested 26 accused from both sides following the judge cancelled their pre-arrest bail,” Ghafar Khan, the SHO Judbah Police Station, told reporters.

He said that both tribes acclaimed ownership of disputed territory since long and Bassikheil attacked Mallah when they were burring woman in the disputed land.