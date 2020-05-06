CM says govt considering reopening businesses under SoPs

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government is considering opening some essential businesses under a specific schedule subject to the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and guidelines.

He was talking to a delegation of small traders of Peshawar city which called on him on Tuesday, said an official handout. The delegation comprised of Malik Abdullah Khan Saraf, Zafar Khattak, Abdul Razaq Chitrali, Sheikh Razaq, Bashir Zada and others. Provincial Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai and Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

The traders discussed with him matters related to the reopening of some business units especially taking into account Ramazan and the upcoming Eid. The chief minister told the delegation the shops opening option was under consideration keeping in view the problems faced by business community as well as the general public in the prevailing situation.

He said the government is working on devising a workable strategy to this effect and very soon the traders will hear good news in this regard.

Mahmood Khan said the government fully realized the difficulties faced by the business community as well as the general public due to some difficult decisions taken in the prevailing situation.

He added that these difficult decisions including lockdown are meant to ensure the safety of all segments of society and the same is to the benefit of all. The chief minister assured that the provincial government would do whatever it could to mitigate the sufferings of businesses community while ensuring the safety of the general public against coronavirus. He said the government was taking all the necessary measures to protect people from the pandemic along with hunger and starvation.

Mahmood Khan termed social distancing of vital importance in containing the coronavirus spread. He urged the representatives of shopkeepers and traders to play a role in its implementation.

He added that without strict implementation of social distancing and other preventive measures, even slight ease in the lockdown will cause a huge human loss which we cannot afford.