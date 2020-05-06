Australia ‘losing $2.5b a week’ in virus shutdown

SYDNEY: Australia's economy is losing Aus$4 billion (US$2.5 billion) every week its virus shutdown continues, with GDP forecast to plunge 10 percent in the June quarter, according to figures announced Tuesday. The country has enjoyed success in curbing the spread of COVID-19, with new daily cases slowing to single digits or zero across most regions. But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said measures to curb coronavirus were dealing a heavy blow to the economy, with GDP forecast to fall 10 percent in the June quarter.