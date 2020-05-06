BD reports highest daily rise of 786 COVID-19 cases

DHAKA: Bangladesh confirmed 786 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic in the country on March 8, bringing the total to nearly 11,000.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, told an online press conference that “786 new COVID-19 positive cases and death of a youth were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.”“The total number of positive cases is now 10,929 and the death toll stands currently at 183,” she added. Bangladesh recorded 688 cases in a 24-hour period on Monday.