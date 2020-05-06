close
Wed May 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
X
Xinhua
May 6, 2020

OPEC daily oil price increases to $18.36 per barrel

World

X
Xinhua
May 6, 2020

VIENNA: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price increased to 18.36 U.S. dollars a barrel on Monday, compared with 16.52 dollars on last Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released on Tuesday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.

Latest News

More From World