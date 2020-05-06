Israeli strikes kill 14 Iranian, Iraqi fighters in eastern Syria

DAMASCUS: A total of 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters were killed overnight by Israeli airstrikes on areas in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zour, a war monitor reported Tuesday. The strikes targeted positions of the pro-Syrian government Iranian and Iraqi fighters in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The death toll is likely to rise given the number of the critically wounded, it added. On Monday night, Israel launched airstrikes on areas in Deir al-Zour and the northern Syrian province of Aleppo.It was the latest in a spat of airstrikes carried out by Israel on military sites in Syria.