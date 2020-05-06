Virus could keep theatres shut for a year, producers warn

PARIS: To reopen, or not to reopen with social distancing? That is the question haunting theatres and cinemas that were shuttered overnight by coronavirus lockdowns.

Theatrical impresario Cameron Mackintosh, the legendary British producer behind a half century of hit shows from “Cats” to “Hamilton”, said it could be next year before the lights go back on in New York’s Broadway and London’s West End. With British actor Stephen Fry warning that it could be as long as next April, Mackintosh said it was impossible for theatres to open their doors again while social distancing measures were still in force. With some out-of-work actors and musicians on Broadway telling AFP that were considering changing careers, French star Isabelle Adjani said Tuesday it would be curtains unless governments “declare a cultural emergency”.

“We are going to be the last to go back,” Mackintosh told BBC radio. “The truth is until social distancing doesn’t exist any more, we can’t even plan to reopen,” he said. Commercial theatre depends on shows being at least two-thirds full as a rule of thumb to keep ticking over. With people meant to sit up to two metres (6.5 feet) apart, that would mean at least two empty seats around each masked audience member, official French official guidelines recommended Monday. - ‘Impossible’

Such restrictions were socially and economically impossible, producers insisted. Even in Texas whose governor Greg Abbott has been gung-ho about lifting restrictions, only a tiny number of cinemas grabbed the chance to reopen at the weekend. Few cinemagoers were tempted to brave the temperature checks at the door, with their screening rooms allowed to be no more than a quarter full. “We either reopen completely or we don’t at all. It’s black and white,” said French theatrical tycoon Jean-Marc Dumontet, who owns six Paris theatres.