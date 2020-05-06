Jailed Saudi princess fears coronavirus risk in prison

LONDON: A year after landing in jail without charge, her mercy plea unanswered by Saudi rulers and in fear of a coronavirus outbreak behind bars, a prominent princess did the unthinkable — and went public.

Princess Basmah bint Saud, a 56-year-old royal family member long seen as a proponent of women’s rights and a constitutional monarchy, mysteriously disappeared from public life in March last year.

Two sources close to her family told AFP the account had been briefly hacked “by someone in Saudi Arabia”. “Since the tweets, there is no more contact; no signs of the princess or Suhoud,” one of the sources said. “No more phone calls, nothing.

The family’s fears have been further amplified by concerns over a possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus inside Al-Ha’ir. Allowed one weekly telephone call before the tweets, Suhoud told her family that prison authorities had sounded the alarm that coronavirus cases had been detected inside the facility. A prison employee separately confirmed to the family that there were a handful of COVID-19 cases in Al-Ha’ir, the sources said.