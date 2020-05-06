Peru’s Opp leader Fujimori released

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LIMA: Peru’s opposition leader Keiko Fujimori was released on Monday from pre-trial detention on corruption charges after just three months, an AFP reporter witnessed. Fujimori left the woman’s prison in the capital Lima on bail wearing a face mask and white gloves. She had earlier announced on Twitter that she would head straight from the facility to take a coronavirus test. The 44-year-old’s release came four days after a court granted her bail of 70,000 soles ($20,000). Fujimori, a mother of two, had asked to be released due to fears she might contract the novel coronavirus in the Chorrillos women’s jail, but the court granted her release based on a separate appeal.