Zuma graft hearing postponed due to coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG: A corruption trial involving South African former president Jacob Zuma, due to resume this week, has been postponed to June because of the coronavirus outbreak, the state prosecutor said Monday. Zuma is alleged to have taken bribes of four million rand (around $214,000) related to a $3.4 billion arms deal with French aerospace and defence giant Thales in 1999, when he was deputy president. He was scheduled to appear in court to answer the corruption charges on May 6. But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday announced that the matter had been “postponed in absentia” to June 23. “This is due to the COVID-19 lockdown travel and court appearance restrictions,” the NPA said in an emailed statement.