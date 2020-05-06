Filling station owners arrested

DIR: Several filling stations and tailoring shops owners were arrested and fined in Sheringal locality in Upper Dir district for violating pricelist.

Assistant Commissioner, Sheringal, Sohail-ur- Rahman and executive magistrate, Muhammad Saqib Khan, jointly visited the Sheringal Bazaar and filling station situated in the suburbs of Sheringal to check official pricelist of tailoring shops as well as the new fuel prices. During their visit, they found that the staffers of five filling stations were charging high prices than fixed by the government. The officials registered cases against them and sent them behind bars.