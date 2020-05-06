Court stays MTI employees promotion

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday stayed departmental promotion of all Medical and Teaching Institution (MTI) employees appointed under Civil Servants Paramedics rules in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bench comprising the PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ijaz Anwar directed provincial Health Department, Establishment Division and Board of Governors of the MTI to submit comments in this regard.

The writ petition was filed by senior medical technician of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, Amjad Ali, and other members of paramedics association through Khalid Rehman Advocate. The court was informed that there were about 14,000 paramedic posts in different hospitals of the province and about 92 percent of these posts were in scale-12 which were later upgraded under a formula by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with the consent of the paramedics association. The provincial government had announced one-step promotion for these paramedics.

Under the new formula, the paramedical staff members could be promoted up to scale-18. However, the court was informed that the MTI employees were also getting the benefit of this formula and being promoted, which the petitioner claimed, was illegal and against the existing rules. After hearing arguments, the bench issued a stay order against the promotion procedure of the MTI employees and asked the relevant department to submit comments to the court on the issue.