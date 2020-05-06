Another dies of corona in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Another patient of coronavirus lost battle for life in Takhtbhai tehsil on Tuesday.

Muhammad Hayat, 75, a resident of Takhtbhai, was taken to Mardan Medical Complex after he tested positive for the fast-spreading viral infection. His condition deteriorated and died of coronavirus.

The officials of health department and Takhtbhai Municipal Administration performed the deceased’s last rituals of funeral and burial under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The health department and TMA also carried out the disinfectants spray in the deceased’s home and quarantined the family members to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a great rush of people could be seen outside the branches of commercial banks flouting the locked down and safety measures against the fast-travelling viral disease.

Long queues of people and customers were waiting outsides the branches of various commercial banks in Takhtbhai City, Shergarh, Lundkhawar, Hatyan and Jalala.

It is feared that coronavirus pandemic could spread in the area if the people did not follow the preventive steps against the Covid-19.